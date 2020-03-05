First Kentucky coronavirus case confirmed

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The COVID-19 coronavirus has reached Kentucky. A Lexington resident recently tested positive for the illness, which started in China and has spread over parts of the globe, news partner WLKY-TV reported Friday. The coronavirus has been positively confirmed in 20 U.S. states. Indiana and Tennessee reported positive cases Thursday. Ohio has not reported a confirmed case yet. Gov. Andy Beshear told WLKY the overall threat to Kentuckians is low, but he has declared a state of emergency following the… 👓 View full article

