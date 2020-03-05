Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > First Kentucky coronavirus case confirmed

First Kentucky coronavirus case confirmed

bizjournals Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The COVID-19 coronavirus has reached Kentucky. A Lexington resident recently tested positive for the illness, which started in China and has spread over parts of the globe, news partner WLKY-TV reported Friday. The coronavirus has been positively confirmed in 20 U.S. states. Indiana and Tennessee reported positive cases Thursday. Ohio has not reported a confirmed case yet. Gov. Andy Beshear told WLKY the overall threat to Kentuckians is low, but he has declared a state of emergency following the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19

Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19 01:33

 Kentucky confirmed one case of coronavirus in Lexington just hours after Indiana officials announced a person in Indianapolis tested positive for coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Friday event still draws large crowd despite presumptive coronavirus cases in Denver [Video]First Friday event still draws large crowd despite presumptive coronavirus cases in Denver

Hundreds of people attending the First Friday event in the Santa Fe Arts District said they are not letting the fears over the coronavirus slow them down.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:55Published

First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Tulsa County [Video]First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Tulsa County

First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Tulsa County

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fort Bend County health department confirms 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. FORT BEND COUNTY — The Fort Bend County health...
bizjournals Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

Fourth coronavirus case emerges but no plans to cancel St Patrick's Day events in Northern Ireland

Fourth coronavirus case emerges but no plans to cancel St Patrick's Day events in Northern IrelandOne new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number to four.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.