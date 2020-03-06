Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > China quarantine hotel collapse 'traps 70'

China quarantine hotel collapse 'traps 70'

SBS Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, media reports say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak

Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak 02:26

 A vendor whizzes around Bangkok selling tissues and face masks as even hospitals ran out of protective gear amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. The man was seen yesterday (March 5) evening with hundreds of packets of tissue and face masks stacked up on his vehicle. Even some hospitals in the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:44Published

British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand [Video]British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand

A 43-year-old British businessman is suffering from the coronavirus in Thailand, officials said on Friday (March 6). The company consultant traveled from London, England on 28 February 2020. He..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Dozens trapped as China quarantine hotel collapses

The hotel in Quanzhou was being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility, state media says.
BBC News

News24.com | PICS | Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapse traps 70 in China

Around 70 people have been trapped after the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China.
News24


Tweets about this

msm_07cha

しでとひ@島根移転へまっしぐら RT @Reuters: About 30 still trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses https://t.co/kyKsHG1bKa https://t.co/hzyk5XLrDc 21 seconds ago

Allisonrobbo

Allison roberts RT @love4thegameAK: Aftermath of #coronavirus quarantine center #collapse in #Quanzhou: Dozens of people trapped, 700+ firefighters, 67 fir… 33 seconds ago

CharismaAlasta1

Charisma Alastair RT @RT_com: #UPDATE At least 70 people trapped under collapsed 5-storey 'coronavirus quarantine' hotel in #China MORE: https://t.co/fZ8wW… 1 minute ago

AyeMigoo_

🏧 RT @YahooNews: NEW: At least 70 trapped as coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China https://t.co/Ib2y1wZdpu https://t.co/zp0ZxSWPYF 3 minutes ago

oluwaloninyo

Alawode-James, OlaJumoke RT @cnni: Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel collapse in southeastern China, officials in… 3 minutes ago

YaleMFishman

Yale M Fishman Yale M Fishman | Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, trapping 70 people https://t.co/poIQ8b8nSB https://t.co/wCA0pPfbBf 4 minutes ago

Murdy25192960

Murdy 🎶Welcome to the hotel of Corona Such a deadly place, such a deadly race Plenty of dead at the hotel of Corona Any t… https://t.co/xOgm78nOc0 5 minutes ago

tofolux3

Tofolux3 RT @RT_com: Aftermath of #coronavirus quarantine center #collapse in #Quanzhou: Dozens of people trapped, 700+ firefighters, 67 fire engine… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.