Customers can withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards, tweets Yes Bank

Zee News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Yes Bank on Saturday tweeted that its customers that they can now withdraw money from both at Yes Bank and other bank ATMs using their debit cards.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: YES BANK के खाताधारक रहें सावधान!

YES BANK के खाताधारक रहें सावधान! 01:42

 YES Bank के खाताधारकों के लिए निकासी सीमा 50 हजार रुपये तय होने के बाद अब ग्राहकों को कई तरह की मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़...

Yes Bank crisis RBI caps withdrawal at Rs 50,000 people queue up outside ATMs [Video]Yes Bank crisis RBI caps withdrawal at Rs 50,000 people queue up outside ATMs

Yes Bank crisis RBI caps withdrawal at Rs 50,000 people queue up outside ATMs

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 03:22Published

How to navigate through the Yes Bank quagmire [Video]How to navigate through the Yes Bank quagmire

How to navigate through the Yes Bank quagmire

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 04:03Published


Yes Bank depositors can withdraw up to Rs 5 lakh for emergency, says RBI-appointed administrator

In a message to Yes Bank customers, RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar said a solution is being worked upon to revive the bank well before the moratorium...
DNA Also reported by •HinduSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesIndiaTimesReuters IndiaZee News

Yes Bank: ED questions founder; ATMs run dry

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to place a 30-day moratorium on Yes Bank and cap withdrawals at Rs 50,000 created a scurry as panicked depositors queued up...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India

rav26051

Ravi Kumar Gupta RT @ZeeNews: Customers can withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards, tweets Yes Bank https://t.co/mxGh2kib6v #yesbankcrisis #ATM 10 minutes ago

JATINDER14

JATINDER SHARMA RT @livemint: Yes Bank in tweet informed its its customers that they can now make withdrawals using your their bank debit card both at Yes… 13 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Customers can withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards, tweets Yes Bank https://t.co/mxGh2kib6v #yesbankcrisis #ATM 27 minutes ago

CHANDANSEN1998

CHANDAN SEN Relief news for Yes Bank customers, now can withdraw money from any ATM https://t.co/qfag85SSCr https://t.co/CEEtbycgO9 29 minutes ago

livemint

Livemint Yes Bank in tweet informed its its customers that they can now make withdrawals using your their bank debit card b… https://t.co/C0nVp2mHH5 46 minutes ago

vineypuri

Viney Puri Good news for yes bank customers Now they can withdraw money from ATMs 1 hour ago

NewsBaba4

News Baba Relief news for Yes Bank customers, now can withdraw money from any ATM https://t.co/1ahl4Ar9yl https://t.co/v6p0vJ6hxh 1 hour ago

rajinderkhurana

Rajinder Khurana @RomilRose @YESBANK Hi, Did you try to withdraw money from overseas ATM? So far no comments or news from @YESBANK for NRI customers 1 hour ago

