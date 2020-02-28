Global  

The coronavirus is setting the US economy on a path to blow up Trump's reelection bid

Sunday, 8 March 2020
The coronavirus is setting the US economy on a path to blow up Trump's reelection bid· The economic shock from coronavirus will hit the US just as Americans are deciding who to vote for in November 2020. It's not a question of "if." It's a question of "how hard?" 
· This will be a complicated problem to fix too. It's both a supply and a demand shock, and it will hit the US economy where it already hurts —...
News video: Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus

Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus 12:03

 President Trump has accused Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus, while Democrats are blasting the administration's handling of the epidemic. What impact will all of this have on the 2020 race? GOP insider Alex Vogel joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in.

Max Wolff analyzes the economic and political impact of coronavirus [Video]Max Wolff analyzes the economic and political impact of coronavirus

Economist Max Wolff joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss the economic and political impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 06:10Published

GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback [Video]GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback

The White House is downplaying the effects the novel coronavirus could have on US growth. But according to Markets Insider, it's a different story behind closed doors. Shuttered operations and supply..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Top Economist Says Coronavirus Outbreak 'Significant Threat' to Trump's Re-election Bid

The stock market is underestimating the harm a coronavirus pandemic would cause both the economy and President Donald Trump's re-election chances, Moody's...
Newsmax

Trump slams Fed as 'slow to act' as coronavirus threatens US economy

Trump slams Fed as 'slow to act' as coronavirus threatens US economy· *President Donald Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve early Monday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus mounted. * · *He argued...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNewsmaxFOXNews.comEurasia ReviewReutersUSATODAY.comWorldNews

