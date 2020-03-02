Pittsburgh International Airport hasn't seen any COVID-19 disruptions - yet

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Pittsburgh International Airport officials said Friday that there hasn't been much of an impact in demand due to concerns over COVID-19, although an airline expert warned that it could soon be affected by the global decline in air travel and planned route cuts due to COVID-19. Pittsburgh doesn't have any nonstop service to the major hotspots of the outbreak, China, South Korea, Japan or Italy. Its major international air service is to London via British Airways, four days a week, which hasn't been… 👓 View full article

