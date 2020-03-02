Global  

Pittsburgh International Airport hasn't seen any COVID-19 disruptions - yet

bizjournals Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Pittsburgh International Airport officials said Friday that there hasn't been much of an impact in demand due to concerns over COVID-19, although an airline expert warned that it could soon be affected by the global decline in air travel and planned route cuts due to COVID-19. Pittsburgh doesn't have any nonstop service to the major hotspots of the outbreak, China, South Korea, Japan or Italy. Its major international air service is to London via British Airways, four days a week, which hasn't been…
News video: Pittsburgh International Airport Taking Steps To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Pittsburgh International Airport Taking Steps To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus 01:57

 Crews at Pittsburgh International Airport are adding hand sanitizer stations, deeply cleaning common areas, and taking other precautions in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

