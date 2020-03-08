Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Brazilian and U.S. governments signed on Sunday an agreement for development of defense projects that may give the South American country access to financing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NewsNetNews RT @Reuters: Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology https://t.co/w2EOmUUR1n https://t.co/ZEqdSEJPbd 22 seconds ago Reuters Tech News Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology https://t.co/rsrgRYMZRQ https://t.co/kbCYrFLSm7 4 minutes ago Jacqueline Mosia Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology https://t.co/K46V2sTQQ0 https://t.co/dIrwvwa2st 5 minutes ago Wayne RT @goingglobal2: Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology https://t.co/ujN9CYWXcn 6 minutes ago