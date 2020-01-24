Global  

Saudi Arabia Stuns World With Massive Discount In Oil Sold To Asia, Europe And U.S.

NPR Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The dramatic Saudi move reflects the uncertainty surrounding the spread of coronavirus around the world and the effect it will have on global oil demand.
Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi-Russian breakup could collapse oil prices

An alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has helped to prop up world oil prices for the past three years has collapsed, threatening to send the market...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •ReutersOilPrice.comNPR

Saudi Arabia’s Fight To Retain Regional Power

Gulf Oil Money: The Significant Fade-Away Gulf money is everywhere, but it won’t last, and nor will the reputations of the nations who hold it. The Saudi Crown...
OilPrice.com


