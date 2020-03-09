Global  

Australian Mines starts production runs to supply Sconi battery-grade material to potential off-takers

Proactive Investors Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Australian Mines Limited (ASX:AUZ) (OTCMKTS:AMSLF) (FRA:MJH) has started production runs at its demonstration plant in Perth to supply battery-grade nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate crystals to potential off-takers.

This series of production runs will facilitate discussions with potential offtake partners to secure binding offtake agreement(s) and financing for the 100%-owned Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland.*Focused on offtake and financing*

Australian Mines managing director Benjamin Bell said: "Australian Mines' primary focus is progressing negotiations to secure offtake and financing agreements for our Sconi project.

"It is encouraging to have potential offtake partners assessing Sconi's ability to consistently deliver battery-grade materials and to have another potential customer testing the purity of our scandium oxide."

The demonstration plant in Perth is expected to operate for up to six-months and deliver several samples for independent testing to verify the company's ability to consistently produce high-quality battery materials.
