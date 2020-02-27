|
Asian stocks plunge after fall in oil prices
|
|
Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged Monday after global oil prices nosedived on worries a global economy weakened by a virus outbreak might be awash in too much crude.
Tokyo's benchmark tumbled 4.7%, while Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul also were down at least 3%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.
Markets already were troubled by the potential impact of the virus outbreak that began in China and has disrupted travel and trade.
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers are arguing over how much to cut output to prop up prices.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell to 19,773.26 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 3.8% to 25,134.73. The Shanghai Composite Index was off 1.6% at 2,987.18.
The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney fell 5.6% to 5,869.50. The Kospi in Seoul lost 3.1% to 1,977.58.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
European stocks rise on bets ECB will cut rates too
Global stock markets initially gave a thumbs down to the U.S. rate cut, but on Wednesday European shares rose on bets the ECB and Bank of England will probably cut rates too. Julian Satterthwaite..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump
The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this