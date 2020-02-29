Global  

Ted Cruz to self-quarantine after contact with person infected with coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz will self-quarantine in his Texas home after a person he had a “brief conversation and a handshake” with at the recent CPAC conference tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” Cruz said in a statement, adding that authorities have advised him that […]
