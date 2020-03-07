Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Six-storey coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses, killing 10

Six-storey coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses, killing 10

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10 00:51

 Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Firefighters rescue suspected coronavirus patients after hotel in southern China collapses [Video]Firefighters rescue suspected coronavirus patients after hotel in southern China collapses

Firefighters rescue trapped people after a hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients collapsed in southern China. The video, filmed in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on March 7, shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published

10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses [Video]10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

QUANZHOU, CHINA — Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed, reports the South China Morning..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses, trapping dozens

About 70 people are trapped after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the port city of Quanzhou in southeast China, state...
The Age

Five-storey coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses, killing at least four

A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou.
SBS


Tweets about this

2step_by_Jr

♻ L V ⁠ 犬 ♻️ RT @TelegraphMail: A 6-storey hotel allegedly used for Wuhan Coronavirus quarantine in Fujian Province collapsed. https://t.co/sPUbpZyPSq 3 hours ago

ohdh6707

Oh DongHeon 1⃣ Six people are dead and 28 still missing after a five-storey hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facili… https://t.co/0PmlPm7Xf8 5 hours ago

silentcoffee

Koff E RT @Rover829: SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus q… 6 hours ago

TheAndersPaul

Eric CIAramella’s dirty Whistle: Anonymous Author? RT @AuroraIntel: A Chinese hotel used to quarantine people with #Covid19 has collapsed, trapping dozens. About 35 people have been pulled f… 8 hours ago

dointoo_much

Jose Garcia RT @RT_com: #UPDATE At least 70 people trapped under collapsed 5-storey 'coronavirus quarantine' hotel in #China MORE: https://t.co/fZ8wW… 11 hours ago

WIONews

WION Watch | At least 10 killed, several injured after hotel collapsed in #Wuhan Five-storey hospital used for quaranti… https://t.co/IVPrfCZDX3 19 hours ago

fangbianmen

Haitao RT @AleColarizi: About 30 people remained trapped early on Sunday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed… 20 hours ago

ScheyChris

Christanne #MAGA2020 💗🌿🇺🇸🌴🌹🇸🇦 RT @zahacktanvir: A five-storey #hotel being used for #coronavirus #quarantine collapsed in the southeast #Chinese port city of Quanzhou on… 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.