Australia sues Facebook, alleges breach of user data

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Australian privacy regulator filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc accusing the social media giant of sharing the personal details of more than 300,000 people with political consultant Cambridge Analytica without their knowledge.
