Analysts view: Markets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads



Recent related videos from verified sources OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published 4 days ago Europe stocks follow Wall St higher on virus action hopes European stocks followed Wall St higher on Tuesday amid hopes for global action on the coronavirus, but a draft G7 communique seen by Reuters looked short on specific measures. Julian Satterthwaite.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:30Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Stock futures sink deep into red as oil prices plummet and coronavirus fears spread Stock futures sank deep into the red Sunday, with the Dow expected to open as much as 1,000 points down Monday morning, as a new oil war sparked by the...

Oil Prices Plummet As Coronavirus Outbreak, Quarantines Soften China's Demand China is the world's largest importer of oil, and COVID-19 has led to a sharp drop in its demand for crude. That means bad news for Saudi Arabia, which needs...

