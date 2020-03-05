Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > News Brief: Coronavirus, Oil Prices Plunge, 6 Democratic Primaries

News Brief: Coronavirus, Oil Prices Plunge, 6 Democratic Primaries

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
After delays, testing for the coronavirus ramps up in the U.S. Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices — in part due to coronavirus. And, six states vote Tuesday in the latest Democratic presidential primaries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging 02:08

 Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears [Video]Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears

As coronavirus concerns lead to lower demand for fuel, no one is cutting production.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:26Published

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears [Video]Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia declares price war amid coronavirus

Oil prices plummeted around 30% on Monday, with U.S. oil heading for its biggest loss on record, after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a dramatic...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

News Brief: Coronavirus, 2020 Primaries, Turkey-Greece Border

U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rises to 11. As primaries continue, Biden and Sanders campaigns face specific challenges. And, migrants are pawns in...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.