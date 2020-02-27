Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks

Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Global stocks plunged on Monday and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already panicked by the coronavirus fleeing for the safety of bonds and the yen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled 01:22

 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks [Video]Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion. Ciara..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash

Global share markets plunged on Monday as panicked investors fled to the safety of bonds and the yen to hedge the economic trauma of the coronavirus, while oil...
Reuters

Indian stocks set for worst day since 2009 on virus panic, oil crash

Indian stocks on Monday slumped to their lowest in nearly 17 months, tracking global markets, as panic over the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

NILoyal82

Larne Loyalist 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 Trump 2020 🇮🇱🔰 World oil prices crash. Remember, the SNP are 100% reliant on oil prices for their Mythical Independent Scotland. 😉 https://t.co/3TOWaknWdB 3 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks https://t.co/O4BCrQ3lZJ 4 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks https://t.co/8OtHmp4BIl 4 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world #Stocks https://t.co/yFC4zRYwm2 #businessNews March 9, 2020 5 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks https://t.co/QGXPO6nar0 7 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks https://t.co/gNvEzUNicc https://t.co/4yRbWohrjz 7 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks https://t.co/AzROJbg5PK https://t.co/KW8c56LJ5m 7 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks https://t.co/QMmVWeq8aM 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.