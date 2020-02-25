Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Sensex down 1,941.67 points, Nifty ends below 10500; Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharti Infratel major gainers

Sensex down 1,941.67 points, Nifty ends below 10500; Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharti Infratel major gainers

Zee News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
In the afternoon trade, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 2,345 points or 6.24 per cent to 35,231 while the Nifty 50 plunged by 632 points or 5.75 per cent at 10,357.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears [Video]

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex down 87 points, Nifty at 10,410; Yes Bank, Tata Steel gain

Yes Bank, ONGC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, NTPC SBI and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Indices, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Wipro, HCL Tech,...
Zee News

Sensex rebounds over 300 points; RIL rallies 5%

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid.
Hindu Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.