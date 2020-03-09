Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cool Offices: Houwzer's spot at the Drexel Building feels like home

Cool Offices: Houwzer's spot at the Drexel Building feels like home

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Houwzer’s office is not a botanical garden, though it probably could be. Housed on the third floor (and part of the fifth floor) of The Drexel Building, the real estate brokerage and home services company’s office has plants cascading from terra cotta beams. Houwzer’s office combines the historic stone of the building with newer, modern elements like glass office fronts and leather or velvet furniture.  Throughout the office, tables and seating are available for employees to work together,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 7 Tips for Working From Home

7 Tips for Working From Home 01:39

 7 Tips for Working From Home 1. Get to work early. Even if it feels jarring, simply starting your work first thing after waking up can set the tone for the day. 2. Structure your day as if you were in the office. You're your own personal manager at home. Make sure to be a good one. 3. You don't have...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Sheriff's Office Shuts Down Gun Permits Office For 2 Weeks [Video]

Allegheny Co. Sheriff's Office Shuts Down Gun Permits Office For 2 Weeks

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office is shutting down its permits office after receiving a tip someone with coronavirus was headed to the office; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:04Published
Filipino police chief allegedly caught sleeping with female detainees after converting office into love nest [Video]

Filipino police chief allegedly caught sleeping with female detainees after converting office into love nest

A police chief was allegedly caught sleeping with women he arrested - after converting the back of his office into a love nest. Police Chief Major Ildefonso Miranda extended his room then added two..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cool Offices: Bootleggers bar converted into colorful downtown office

The Minneapolis PR firm might be called Lola Red, but at its downtown office you will find colors from vibrant pink to dark navy to white, with barely a trace of...
bizjournals

Sent home by the coronavirus crisis? We want to see your cool remote office.

As businesses shutter and employees hunker down at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we're all trying to get used to working in improvised spaces...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

JLLPHL

JLL Philadelphia Cool Offices: Houwzer's spot at the Drexel Building feels like home: https://t.co/MLUNdYCNwy #CRE #Philadelphia… https://t.co/BPpNTEUAO8 5 days ago

PHLBizJournal

PHL Business Journal Cool Offices: Inside Houwzer's space in the Drexel Building. Brightly colored furniture and cascading plants make t… https://t.co/a3gLdaW2x3 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.