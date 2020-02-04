Global  

'A global recession is inevitable': Analysts warn of 'utter carnage' as oil crashes and global stocks tumble

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
'A global recession is inevitable': Analysts warn of 'utter carnage' as oil crashes and global stocks tumble· The sell-off across stocks, bonds and oil prices on Monday morning has been referred to as "carnage" by a number of analysts.
· Oil prices slumped more than 25% after OPEC and its allies failed to agree to cut output. 
· "There have been plenty of bad days since the coronavirus infected investors. Yet Monday's session...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Global shares edge higher on Chinese support measures [Video]Global shares edge higher on Chinese support measures

Asian shares reversed losses on Monday and moved back toward a three-week top as China's persistent efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak calmed nervous investors, although Japanese..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise [Video]Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise

World markets bounced on Tuesday, with Chinese stocks reversing some of a previous coronavirus-related plunge amid official efforts to soothe nerves over the spreading outbreak, though sentiment..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FTSE 100 Deep In Red On Fears Of Global Recession

U.K. stocks nosedived on Monday as the relentless global spread of the coronavirus as well as the oil price war following Saudi's decision to cut prices and...
RTTNews Also reported by •ReutersOilPrice.com

Analysts view: Markets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads

Financial markets have been thrown into turmoil after Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices and the coronavirus continued to spread, jolting investor confidence and...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

