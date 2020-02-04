'A global recession is inevitable': Analysts warn of 'utter carnage' as oil crashes and global stocks tumble

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The sell-off across stocks, bonds and

· Oil prices slumped more than 25% after OPEC and its allies failed to agree to cut output.

· "There have been plenty of bad days since the coronavirus infected investors. Yet Monday's session... · The sell-off across stocks, bonds and oil prices on Monday morning has been referred to as "carnage" by a number of analysts.· Oil prices slumped more than 25% after OPEC and its allies failed to agree to cut output.· "There have been plenty of bad days since the coronavirus infected investors. Yet Monday's session 👓 View full article

