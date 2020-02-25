Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SGX posts record derivative volumes in February amid coronavirus fears

SGX posts record derivative volumes in February amid coronavirus fears

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) on Monday posted record derivatives trading volumes in February as concerns over the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak sent investors hunting for instruments that limited risk exposure.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears [Video]Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its largest single-day drop in the market's history on Thursday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:27Published

New York Toy Fair showcases goods as industry experts worry about effect of coronavirus [Video]New York Toy Fair showcases goods as industry experts worry about effect of coronavirus

Revellers indulged in the goods being showcased at the New York Toy Fair on February 22. The temporary closing of Chinese factories who manufacture and supply toys for the western market will have a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lyft posted record sales last week, and coronavirus might be the key driver

Lyft posted record sales last week, and coronavirus might be the key driver** · *Lyft racked up record sales and customer journeys in the same week that coronavirus fears sparked a massive stock-market selloff.* · *"Last week was...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Singapore Exchange : SGX posts record derivative volumes in February amid coronavirus fear... #SingaporeExchange… https://t.co/3PBOaumGiF 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.