Futures trampled by oil shock, virus fears

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
U.S. stock index futures plunged 5% on Monday to hit a daily trading limit, as global recession fears were amplified by a 25% slump in oil prices and the relentless march of the coronavirus across the United States and Europe.
