GOLDMAN SACHS: Oil could plunge another 43% as price war breaks out between global powers
Monday, 9 March 2020 () · *Goldman Sachs lowered its second and third quarter outlook for Brent crude oil and said prices could fall to $20 per barrel amid a price war between OPEC and Russia. *
· *That would be another 43% decline in prices after oil already fell as much as 31% after Saudi Arabia slashed prices over the weekend. *
· *Watch Brent...
