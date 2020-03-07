After 2020 cancellation, SXSW offers future badges to customers but refunds seem unlikely

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The cancellation of South by Southwest 2020 could be a major financial hit for the organization that runs it. SXSW LLC's insurance policy does not cover cancellation because of a virus, according to multiple media reports. The Austin Chronicle got the news straight from Nick Barbaro, SXSW co-founder and publisher of the alternative weekly newspaper. South by Southwest was cancelled March 6 as public health officials worried about the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. SXSW organizers…


