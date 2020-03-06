Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Kansas City insurance company acquires Denver brokerage firm

Kansas City insurance company acquires Denver brokerage firm

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
An Kansas City-area insurance brokerage has acquired a counterpart in Denver for an undisclosed amount. Overland Park, Kansas-based Virtus LLC and its subsidiary, Virtus Rocky Mountain LLC, acquired First Line Insurance Services, the company announced in a Thursday release. First Line focuses on personal and specialty insurance catering to vacation rental and storage unit owners. The acquisition will serve as “a launch pad” for Virtus’ “next-generation” offerings in those categories,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Company uses virus-detecting tech for coronavirus

Company uses virus-detecting tech for coronavirus 01:35

 A Missouri company is making a difference in the efforts to keep coronavirus from spreading.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

41 Action News Latest Headlines | March 18, 12pm [Video]

41 Action News Latest Headlines | March 18, 12pm

Watch the latest 41 Action News headlines any time.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:14Published
Restless Spirits distiller making sanitizer for nonprofits [Video]

Restless Spirits distiller making sanitizer for nonprofits

Benay Shannon distills whiskey, gin, and more at Restless Spirits in North Kansas City, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she is creating hand sanitizer too. Shannon said she is answering the call after..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How do I start working from home? Two Kansas City CEOs weigh in

Companies in the Kansas City area and throughout the U.S. scrambled to start working from home this week to quell the growing pandemic of COVID-19, the disease...
bizjournals

Valmont Utility acquires majority stake in KC-area company

A Nebraska-based company has acquired a majority stake in Kansas City Utility Packaging (KCUP), a project-specific service firm that packages equipment for...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.