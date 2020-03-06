Kansas City insurance company acquires Denver brokerage firm

An Kansas City-area insurance brokerage has acquired a counterpart in Denver for an undisclosed amount. Overland Park, Kansas-based Virtus LLC and its subsidiary, Virtus Rocky Mountain LLC, acquired First Line Insurance Services, the company announced in a Thursday release. First Line focuses on personal and specialty insurance catering to vacation rental and storage unit owners. The acquisition will serve as “a launch pad” for Virtus’ “next-generation” offerings in those categories,…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 41 Action News Latest Headlines | March 18, 12pm



Watch the latest 41 Action News headlines any time. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:14 Published now Restless Spirits distiller making sanitizer for nonprofits



Benay Shannon distills whiskey, gin, and more at Restless Spirits in North Kansas City, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she is creating hand sanitizer too. Shannon said she is answering the call after.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:17 Published now

Recent related news from verified sources How do I start working from home? Two Kansas City CEOs weigh in Companies in the Kansas City area and throughout the U.S. scrambled to start working from home this week to quell the growing pandemic of COVID-19, the disease...

bizjournals 2 hours ago



Valmont Utility acquires majority stake in KC-area company A Nebraska-based company has acquired a majority stake in Kansas City Utility Packaging (KCUP), a project-specific service firm that packages equipment for...

bizjournals 1 week ago





Tweets about this