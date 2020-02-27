Global  

Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted after indexes plunged 7% in reaction to Saudi Arabia's oil-price cut. The financial market chaos is the latest reaction to the coronavirus epidemic.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage [Video]Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage

Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:27Published

Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis [Video]Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis

Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading. At more than a ten percent loss since the Dow's most recent..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wild week on Wall Street ends with stocks down, bond prices up, and coronavirus fears persisting

Wall Street ended its tempestuous, weeklong coronavirus ride on Friday with all three major stock indexes in the red for this year and with a critical economic...
Seattle Times

Tupperware suffers an historic stock price drop

Tupperware Brands Corp took the largest hit among all companies in the U.S. during the last week of stock trading, when fears of the coronavirus outbreak tanked...
bizjournals

Tweets about this

NATEBASS13

Trumpbgone @realDonaldTrump Just imagine what Trump would be saying if Dow trading was halted following 1,900 plummet when Oba… https://t.co/DkucDvYFKM 35 seconds ago

WPSU

WPSU RT @nprworld: Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet https://t.co/QjCOwon0iv 43 seconds ago

yone_maca

apresl'ondee RT @USRealityCheck: Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted after indexes plunged 7% in reaction to Saudi Arabia's oil-price cut.… 1 minute ago

NATEBASS13

Trumpbgone @realDonaldTrump Wow! Trump is, by far, the most Incompetent POTUS EVER! https://t.co/w2FeY4w6z8 2 minutes ago

nprworld

NPR World Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet https://t.co/QjCOwon0iv 2 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted after indexes plunged 7% in reaction to Saudi Arabia's oil-price… https://t.co/wl5DDNmUp6 2 minutes ago

nprbusiness

NPR Business Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet https://t.co/xph48Fau43 2 minutes ago

wosunews

WOSU News BREAKING: Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted this morning after indexes plunged 7%. https://t.co/2B4KJAtfYo 2 minutes ago

