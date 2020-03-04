Global  

Alert: Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears

Monday, 9 March 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears.
 U.S. stocks fell for the third time this week on Friday due to coronavirus fears but two strong rallies earlier in the week put the major indices in the plus column for the week. Conway G. Gittens reports.

European stocks plunge into bear market territory [Video]European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn&apos;t helping the mood. Julian..

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears [Video]Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Stock futures tank as virus fears spur flight to safety

Wall Street was set for a steep drop at the open on Friday as heightened fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic drove investors to...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Dow industrials surge 500 points, extending volatile streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins. Investors...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Khaleej Times

