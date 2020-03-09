DEUTSCHE BANK: These 4 historical playbooks show how deep the coronavirus plunge could ultimately go and how long it could last. Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Deutsche Bank chief US equity strategist Binky Chadha says the coronavirus-linked volatility and slowdown will follow one of four historic patterns, and all of them portend further losses.

· Even before the outbreak, Chadha thought stocks were going to bring in limited returns this year, and their losses so far don't reflect... · Deutsche Bank chief US equity strategist Binky Chadha says the coronavirus-linked volatility and slowdown will follow one of four historic patterns, and all of them portend further losses.· Even before the outbreak, Chadha thought stocks were going to bring in limited returns this year, and their losses so far don't reflect 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published 20 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Deutsche Bank delays repayment on $1.25 billion of debt as coronavirus hits market Deutsche Bank will delay repayment on $1.25 billion of bonds when they become redeemable next month, a rare move in the industry that could pave the way for...

Reuters India 13 hours ago





Tweets about this