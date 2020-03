Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

**



· *The US and Europe have a "distinct possibility" of recessions in the first half of the year amid the

· *Previously, PIMCO said there was a 35% chance of a ... **· *The US and Europe have a "distinct possibility" of recessions in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus outbreak , said Joachim Fels, global chief adviser at Pacific Investment Management Co., Bloomberg reported. *· *Previously, PIMCO said there was a 35% chance of a recession in the next 24 months, 👓 View full article