Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Alert: Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens; Major indexes are down 7% as Dow falls nearly 2,000 points

Alert: Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens; Major indexes are down 7% as Dow falls nearly 2,000 points

SeattlePI.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens; Major indexes are down 7% as Dow falls nearly 2,000 points.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday

Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday 01:40

 Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down around 2,000 points amid coronavirus fears.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street rebounds from Monday's sell-off [Video]

Wall Street rebounds from Monday's sell-off

The Dow soared more than 1000 points, and the S&P 500 tacked on 6% Tuesday, a day after the steepest decline since the 1987 crash. As Fred Katayama reports, the Fed took several steps to boost..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Stocks Surged But Has Wall Street Found a Bottom Yet? [Video]

Stocks Surged But Has Wall Street Found a Bottom Yet?

Stocks surged Tuesday on short-term measures taken by the Federal Reserve. But several points show that the bottom of the market may not be here yet.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street trading halts as major indexes crash

A precipitous drop in main indexes shortly after the opening bell triggered a halt in trading on US stock exchanges.
Deutsche Welle

Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens


Chicago S-T

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.