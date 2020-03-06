Global  

Alert: Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%

SeattlePI.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%.
News video: Jim Cramer Takes a Look at the Ticker Tape at the New York Stock Exchange

Jim Cramer Takes a Look at the Ticker Tape at the New York Stock Exchange 01:52

 Jim Cramer weighs in on the ticker tape on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted after indexes plunged 7% in reaction to Saudi Arabia's oil-price cut. The financial market chaos is the latest...
NPR Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

U.S. stock market circuit breakers working as expected: NYSE president

Safeguards in the U.S. stock market are functioning as planned, the president of the New York Stock Exchange said on Monday, after a 7% decline in the S&P 500...
Reuters Also reported by •MENAFN.com

