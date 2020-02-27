Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says
Monday, 9 March 2020 () **
· *The S&P 500 could fall another roughly 6% to 2,600 as traders price in a potential recession amid the coronavirus outbreak, analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a Monday note. *
· *The firm maintained its bull, base, and bear case targets for the S&P 500 of 3,250, 3,000, and 2,750, respectively. Still, they expect...
· As the coronavirus has spread in recent days, Morgan Stanley is shifting about half of its institutional-securities traders to its disaster-recovery site in... Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters