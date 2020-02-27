DeathofBlue RT @HKrassenstein: Last week the White House said that the CoronaVirus was contained. Since then the number of US cases grew by 500% Trum… 28 seconds ago Ramona Hall RT @traciemac_Bmore: Trump just tweeted that people die all of the time so basically get over it. I***you not. 45 seconds ago politics is Paine @FrankelJeremy @ChrisLoesch @willchamberlain This is anything but partisan, the fact you won’t have a bad word said… https://t.co/XBh9W3tptV 1 minute ago Joe D @gadgetgirl6 Trump just tweeted that he is renouncing the citizenship of everyone aboard the Grand Princess! God be with you! 5 minutes ago John Smith RT @businessinsider: Trump just tweeted that the oil price drop is 'good for the consumer.' Wall Street isn't so sure. https://t.co/56zxdYB… 8 minutes ago