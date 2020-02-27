Trump just tweeted that the oil price drop is 'good for the consumer.' Wall Street isn't so sure.
Monday, 9 March 2020 () · *Oil prices tumbled as much as 34% — the most in decades — between Sunday and Monday before settling at around $34, down close to 20%.*
· *President Trump tweeted Monday: "Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!"*
· *While oil prices falling are often good news for the global economy, Morgan Stanley said...
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. companies buffeted by supply chain chaos and a growing awareness of the scope of a viral outbreak are facing new threats to begin the... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •RTTNews
You Might Like
Tweets about this
DeathofBlue RT @HKrassenstein: Last week the White House said that the CoronaVirus was contained.
Since then the number of US cases grew by 500%
Trum… 28 seconds ago
Ramona Hall RT @traciemac_Bmore: Trump just tweeted that people die all of the time so basically get over it. I***you not. 45 seconds ago