Happy International Women’s Day! Less than a third of the top editors at major news outlets around the world are women

NiemanLab Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Sunday was International Women’s Day, and the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism used the occasion to publish some disappointing findings for my half of the population: Women are still very much underrepresented in newsroom leadership in 10 major news markets around the world. RISJ collected data from 200 news outlets — the most...
