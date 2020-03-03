Global  

Wall Street pounded by oil crash, virus fears

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted about 5% on Monday, as a slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession on the anniversary of the U.S. stock market's longest bull run.
News video: Wall Street Trading Temporarily Halted After Markets Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears

Wall Street Trading Temporarily Halted After Markets Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears 03:34

 U.S. stocks plunged so quickly Monday that trading was halted as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

Stocks plunge as virus fears hit California [Video]Stocks plunge as virus fears hit California

Stocks on Wall Street tumbled Thursday as the swift spread of the coronavirus led California to declare an emergency. As Fred Katayama reports, travel-related stocks took a hit.

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed..

Wall Street whacked by oil crash, virus fears

Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday as a 20% slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the...
Alert: Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears.
