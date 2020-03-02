Global  

Canada banks split trading operations to ward against coronavirus disruptions

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Canada's biggest banks said on Monday they are moving some traders to alternate locations, joining global banks splitting up operations to reduce disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
