Sammy Roth I like this: Washington Post is launching a chatty new newsletter, Drop Me The Link, designed for people who aren't… https://t.co/wUyHhZwykB 8 hours ago Catherine Edwards A new Washington Post newsletter is focusing on fewer links, to attract people with news fatigue, and a chatty tone… https://t.co/4XxqwXSVpB 3 days ago OSF Journalism The Washington Post wants to join your group chat (and help your not-into-politics friends keep up) https://t.co/VkWdnDTNkk via @NiemanLab 3 days ago Knight-Cronkite News Lab Drop Me The Link — a new thrice-weekly politics newsletter from the @washingtonpost promises to deliver… https://t.co/w0otnoN4xA 4 days ago Journalism.co.uk 'Drop me the link’: @washingtonpost wants to join your group chat (and help your not-into-politics friends keep up)… https://t.co/6yOYFB4M0p 4 days ago Media Bot Nieman Lab ▶ The Washington Post wants to join your group chat (and help your not-into-politics friends keep up) https://t.co/mq6APHfyuj 4 days ago Alex Ptachick RT @NiemanReports: From @NiemanLab: The Washington Post hopes to broaden their audience for politics coverage with a thrice-weekly newslett… 4 days ago webuproar 🤖 📢 https://t.co/pdSmZA36i0 ‘The Washington Post’ wants to join your group chat (and help your not-into-politics friends keep up) 4 days ago