Amazon is recommending that employees in its New York City and New Jersey offices work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN)
Monday, 9 March 2020 () · Amazon is recommending employees in New York and New Jersey work from home until the end of March as the coronavirus continues to spread.
· The company is asking employees in the Seattle area and Italy to work remotely as well.
· There are now 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State, including 20 cases in...
Amazon has made the recommendation that all of it's New York City and New Jersey employees work from home. According to Business Insider, the suggestion comes as the coronavirus continues to spread. Amazon advised employees on Monday they could work remotely beginning March 10 until the end of the...