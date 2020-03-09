Global  

Amazon is recommending that employees in its New York City and New Jersey offices work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN)

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Amazon is recommending that employees in its New York City and New Jersey offices work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN)· Amazon is recommending employees in New York and New Jersey work from home until the end of March as the coronavirus continues to spread. 
· The company is asking employees in the Seattle area and Italy to work remotely as well. 
· There are now 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State, including 20 cases in...
News video: New York And New Jersey Amazon Workers Encouraged To Work From Home

New York And New Jersey Amazon Workers Encouraged To Work From Home 00:32

 Amazon has made the recommendation that all of it's New York City and New Jersey employees work from home. According to Business Insider, the suggestion comes as the coronavirus continues to spread. Amazon advised employees on Monday they could work remotely beginning March 10 until the end of the...

Faithful Adjusting To Worship Away From Their Flock As Churches Deal With Coronavirus [Video]

Faithful Adjusting To Worship Away From Their Flock As Churches Deal With Coronavirus

Religious leaders of all faiths are finding alternative ways to bring their message to followers as officials work to ban large gatherings of people during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published
Gov. Cuomo: Only 600 Intensive Care Beds Available In NY State [Video]

Gov. Cuomo: Only 600 Intensive Care Beds Available In NY State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on the federal government to provide U.S. Army Corps of Engineers help to retrofit existing facilities into use as hospitals as the COVID-19 outbreak grows worse. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Go read this New York Times article on the Washington hospital at the center of the US coronavirus outbreak

Go read this New York Times article on the Washington hospital at the center of the US coronavirus outbreakPhoto by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland, Washington, is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the United...
The Verge

Coronavirus Update: New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Postponed

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports on how New Yorkers are reacting as the city beings to seriously avoid big gatherings and work from homes.
CBS 2 Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comDelawareonline

EuropeNthecity

Audrey Verger👩🏾‍🎨🇪🇺 #FlattenTheCurve RT @business: Amazon is recommending that employees worldwide work from home through the end of March https://t.co/vIXAoL389p 10 hours ago

djvesper

Vesper X @JeffBezos, and others like him are gonna have to learn the hard way that this #selfishness is not going to be acce… https://t.co/ckLpwfELnl 1 day ago

elke_klaas

Elke Klaas-Mock RT @DatafeedAuto: #NEWS: Amazon is recommending that employees globally work from home if their jobs allow, a spokesperson said in a statem… 1 day ago

DatafeedAuto

Datafeed Automation #NEWS: Amazon is recommending that employees globally work from home if their jobs allow, a spokesperson said in a… https://t.co/t9xLX1yero 1 day ago

marziom

Marzio Massari RT @Techmeme: Amazon says it is recommending that all employees work from home, if they are able to do so, through the end of March (@kirst… 2 days ago

singhnavjeet

🖖🏽🐾🔴⚪️ RT @technology: Amazon is recommending that employees worldwide work from home through the end of March https://t.co/JMp1Y19iL1 2 days ago

technology

Bloomberg Technology Amazon is recommending that employees worldwide work from home through the end of March https://t.co/JMp1Y19iL1 2 days ago

DwayneAFerguson

Digital360.mobi Amazon asks all employees to work from home, if they can Amazon issued guidance Thursday in response to the COVID-… https://t.co/20JbJm9YSt 3 days ago

