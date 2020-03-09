Global  

How Stock Market Circuit Breakers Work

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted briefly Monday morning when the S&P 500 index fell 7%. Here's how these automatic circuit breakers work.
U.S. stock market circuit breakers working as expected: NYSE president

Safeguards in the U.S. stock market are functioning as planned, the president of the New York Stock Exchange said on Monday, after a 7% decline in the S&P 500...
Reuters

