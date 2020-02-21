Global  

Market flop: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The move by banks to force Cineworld's top shareholder to refinance a loan without equity collateral is yet another sign of mounting stress in Europe's junk debt market as the coronavirus roils markets and businesses around the world.
