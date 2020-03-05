Global  

Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency after 3 Ohioans test positive for coronavirus

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Cuyahoga County patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Five more individuals with respiratory symptoms have been tested because they had traveled to an affected region or been in close contact with an infected patient, according to an Ohio Department of Health website created Monday for updates and prevention advice about the COVID-19 disease caused by a member of the coronavirus family. State health officials are monitoring…
News video: Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases 02:46

 Three cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.

Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
bizjournals

California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency following the state's first coronavirus death.
FOXNews.com

