Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Automotive Minute: Ford, Toyota, Ram report no truck production issues related to coronavirus

Automotive Minute: Ford, Toyota, Ram report no truck production issues related to coronavirus

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
At the National Truck Summit, executives from Ford, Toyota, and Ram said that they have not had any production issues related to trucks destined for the U.S. market because of the impact of the COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus.  Ford Motor Co. produces its F-Series trucks in the U.S. at plants in Kansas City, Missouri and Dearborn, Michigan. Ram, a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, assembles its 1500 pickup in Sterling Heights, Michigan and its HD trucks in Saltillo, Mexico.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Turning Search Activity Into An Actionable Metric: EDO’s Scott Grunther [Video]Turning Search Activity Into An Actionable Metric: EDO’s Scott Grunther

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — EDO (short for Entertainment Data Oracle) is looking to capture from “middle of the funnel” metrics for TV advertising by tracking matching search activity to ad activity...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:57Published

Toyota Closes China Plants In Response To Coronavirus [Video]Toyota Closes China Plants In Response To Coronavirus

Toyota Motor Corp’s production plants in China will stay closed through Feb. 9, 2020. Reuters reports the Japanese automaker said that the closing is in response to the spread of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WSJ Examines Apple's Reliance on China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Production on Apple's devices has been stymied in recent weeks due to delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China. Many of Apple's China-based suppliers...
MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.