Wall Street regulator paves way for home trading as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A U.S. regulatory body on Monday said it would temporarily waive some of its rules in order to allow thousands of traders to operate from home as the coronavirus spreads in New York.
 U.S. stocks plunged so quickly Monday that trading was halted as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

