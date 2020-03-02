Disney, Comcast, Fox stocks hit 52-week lows amid coronavirus fears
Monday, 9 March 2020 () The Walt Disney Co. and several other major entertainment conglomerates hit 52-week lows on the stock market amid global fears around the coronavirus. Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed at $104.29 — near levels the company was trading at shortly after the completion of its merger of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets a year ago. Speaking of Fox, Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) also closed at its lowest level in a year with $27.48. Also closing at 52-week lows were Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with $37.88,…
U.S. stocks fell for the third time this week on Friday due to coronavirus fears but two strong rallies earlier in the week put the major indices in the plus column for the week. Conway G. Gittens reports.
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..
Coronavirus fears were among the leading drivers for one of the worst trading days in over a decade, including for Orlando public companies. Stocks in the U.S.... bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider