Disney, Comcast, Fox stocks hit 52-week lows amid coronavirus fears

The Walt Disney Co. and several other major entertainment conglomerates hit 52-week lows on the stock market amid global fears around the coronavirus. Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed at $104.29 — near levels the company was trading at shortly after the completion of its merger of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets a year ago. Speaking of Fox, Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) also closed at its lowest level in a year with $27.48. Also closing at 52-week lows were Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with $37.88,…


