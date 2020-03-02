Global  

Disney, Comcast, Fox stocks hit 52-week lows amid coronavirus fears

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Walt Disney Co. and several other major entertainment conglomerates hit 52-week lows on the stock market amid global fears around the coronavirus. Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed at $104.29 — near levels the company was trading at shortly after the completion of its merger of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets a year ago. Speaking of Fox, Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) also closed at its lowest level in a year with $27.48. Also closing at 52-week lows were Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with $37.88,…
News video: Stocks decline but post weekly gain

Stocks decline but post weekly gain 02:17

 U.S. stocks fell for the third time this week on Friday due to coronavirus fears but two strong rallies earlier in the week put the major indices in the plus column for the week. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mortgage Rates Are Near All-Time Lows As Coronavirus Worries Hit Markets

Coronavirus fears have sent stock markets reeling, but they're also pushing mortgage rates down near historic lows. That's an opportunity for homebuyers and...
NPR

Coronavirus fears, oil crash roil stock market: Here's how 13 local firms fared

Coronavirus fears were among the leading drivers for one of the worst trading days in over a decade, including for Orlando public companies. Stocks in the U.S....
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider

