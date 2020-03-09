Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus fears, oil crash roil stock market: Here's how 13 local firms fared

Coronavirus fears, oil crash roil stock market: Here's how 13 local firms fared

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus fears were among the leading drivers for one of the worst trading days in over a decade, including for Orlando public companies. Stocks in the U.S. fell over 7% on Monday in their worst day since December 2008 after a crash in the price of oil hit multiple companies, according to the Financial Times. Major industry losers on the day for share price included those in the energy sector, finance and materials. The crash in oil prices come after the coronavirus, or COVID-19, had already…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear 00:59

 Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia set off panic within oil markets by launching a price war. The Saudis are reacting to Russia's refusal...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears [Video]Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears

Saudi Arabia's shock decision to increase oil output after OPEC talks failed rattled markets reeling from virus effect.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Stock Market Takes A Plunge On Monday As Coronavirus Fears Remain [Video]Stock Market Takes A Plunge On Monday As Coronavirus Fears Remain

Nationwide, more than 560 people have the virus and 22 people have died (2:15). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump downplays coronavirus fears, oil price war as stock market plunges

Trump downplays coronavirus fears, oil price war as stock market plungesPresident Trump on Monday down played a stock market rout driven by panic over the coronavirus outbreak and an oil price war, blaming Russia, Saudi Arabia...
WorldNews

Indian stocks drop on deepening virus fears, oil crash; Nifty hits one-year low

Indian shares followed a slide in global peers on Monday as fears intensified over the spread of coronavirus outbreak and oil prices plunged.
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens Coronavirus fears, oil crash roil stock market: Here's how 13 local firms fared https://t.co/POIEGmIGQq 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.