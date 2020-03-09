Coronavirus fears, oil crash roil stock market: Here's how 13 local firms fared

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Coronavirus fears were among the leading drivers for one of the worst trading days in over a decade, including for Orlando public companies. Stocks in the U.S. fell over 7% on Monday in their worst day since December 2008 after a crash in the price of oil hit multiple companies, according to the Financial Times. Major industry losers on the day for share price included those in the energy sector, finance and materials. The crash in oil prices come after the coronavirus, or COVID-19, had already… 👓 View full article

