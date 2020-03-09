Global  

Inside Europe's coronavirus 'ghost' flights

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Inside Europe's coronavirus 'ghost' flightsAs a passenger sitting in economy, perhaps on a flight to Los Angeles or en route to London, the chances of landing a seat that turns into a whole row sits somewhere between slim to none.But the industry has entered an uncharted...
 EUROPE — Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of jet fuel flying EMPTY airplanes amid China's latest gift to the world because of some fantastic European rule saying operators can lose their flight slots if they're not flying. Business Insider reports that people around the world are saying...

