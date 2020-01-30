Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus in Oregon: Blazers, Timbers join other teams in limiting locker room access

Coronavirus in Oregon: Blazers, Timbers join other teams in limiting locker room access

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The leagues in which the Portland Trail Blazers and Portland Timbers play joined other organizations Monday in limiting locker room access to players and essential team employees. The NBA and Major League Soccer, the respective homes to the Blazers and Timbers, joined Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League issued the decision in response to the coronavirus disease outbreak that's affected 607 people in the U.S. and 76 people in Canada as of 4 p.m. Monday. The decision does not affect…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close locker rooms to media due to coronavirus fears

NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close locker rooms to media due to coronavirus fears 01:57

 Four major pro sports leagues in America, which are all currently holding preseason or regular season contests, jointly announced on Monday that locker room access will be cut to anyone deemed "non-essential," which includes reporters.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Forrester’s Joanna O’Connell: There’s a Growing Imbalance in Advertising [Video]Forrester’s Joanna O’Connell: There’s a Growing Imbalance in Advertising

SAN JUAN, PR– Joanna O’Connell and her team are conducting research looking at the future of advertising three to five years out. In a keynote at the Beet Retreat in San Juan in February,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:22Published

Coach Mellor's Guide to Inspiring Locker Room Speeches [Video]Coach Mellor's Guide to Inspiring Locker Room Speeches

Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) is looking down the barrel of losing his 14-year winning streak, so he tries a patented locker room pep talk to get the team fired up. Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) is..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS restrict locker room and clubhouse access amid coronavirus crisis

The NBA, in a call with teams earlier Monday, stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.
Newsday Also reported by •ReutersESPNCBC.caCBS 2FOX SportsNew Zealand HeraldMyNorthwest.com

Source: NHL closing locker rooms to media

The NHL will close locker room access to the media over concerns about the coronavirus, according to a source.
ESPN Also reported by •CBC.caCBS 2New Zealand HeraldMyNorthwest.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StateStatus_OR

StateStatus OR And The Crowd Goes ... Home? Oregon Sports Teams Prepare For Coronavirus - OPB News https://t.co/ELxMz7ZFnj 1 hour ago

breakingPDXnews

Breaking PDX News Coronavirus in Oregon: Blazers, Timbers join other teams in limiting locker room access: The leagues in which the P… https://t.co/uNnDx4TmGf 8 hours ago

dwatchnews

Democracy Watch News RT @Bradley_W_Parks: Oregon's coronavirus case count more than doubled Saturday and doubled again Sunday. Still, the OHA isn't recommending… 12 hours ago

Bradley_W_Parks

Bradley W. Parks Ⓥ RT @ryanjhaas: And The Crowd Goes ... Home? Oregon Sports Teams And Coronavirus https://t.co/bVVfa6za8Z 14 hours ago

Bradley_W_Parks

Bradley W. Parks Ⓥ Oregon's coronavirus case count more than doubled Saturday and doubled again Sunday. Still, the OHA isn't recommend… https://t.co/NSTVWrDHpm 14 hours ago

ryanjhaas

Ryan Haas And The Crowd Goes ... Home? Oregon Sports Teams And Coronavirus https://t.co/bVVfa6za8Z 14 hours ago

StateStatus_OR

StateStatus OR Oregon coronavirus and sporting events: What the Trail Blazers, Timbers, Beavers, Ducks and OSAA are doing to - Ore… https://t.co/MwXePeuP6Q 6 days ago

Glen54902909

Trump Pence 2020 Oregon coronavirus and sporting events: What the Trail Blazers, Timbers and OSAA are doing to try to keep fans safe https://t.co/XqHwOUZhCI 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.