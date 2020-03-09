J Jet RT @martindvassolo: Even if you don't get sick, you're going to feel the economic fallout of coronavirus. Some hotels in South Beach have a… 2 days ago Martin Vassolo Even if you don't get sick, you're going to feel the economic fallout of coronavirus. Some hotels in South Beach ha… https://t.co/ec6XfkpCfn 2 days ago Brian Bandell RT @SFBJME: From @SFBJMoney: Coronavirus: Miami Beach hotels hit with cancellations https://t.co/LwQL0ETfag 2 days ago Armina🌙 i just found a round trip ticket with one of the nicest hotels on Miami Beach for $500.... and 8 NIGHTS!!! 8 NIGHTS… https://t.co/qXcy01GDoz 2 days ago Michael Adams From @SFBJMoney: Coronavirus: Miami Beach hotels hit with cancellations https://t.co/LwQL0ETfag 2 days ago Andrew R Coronavirus: 90% of Miami hotels surveyed by the Greater Miami Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) have be… https://t.co/UPlAaZwgQ7 3 days ago Pierson Grant RT @SFBJNews: The GMCVB offered guidelines to hospitality businesses experiencing cancelled events and hotel room stays. https://t.co/WzjJ5… 3 days ago Ideas4Solutions Coronavirus: Miami Beach hotels hit with cancellations https://t.co/EjAYhKk2To 4 days ago