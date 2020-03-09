Coronavirus: Miami Beach hotels hit with cancellations
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Miami Beach hotels are already experiencing mass cancellations in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak, a concerning series of events for a city fueled by tourism dollars. As of Monday afternoon, more than 111,000 people have been infected by the virus, formally known as COVID-19.There have been a dozen cases in Florida, including three confirmed cases in Broward County. So far, no cases have been diagnosed in Miami-Dade County. However, the outbreak is still impacting local hospitality…