Kauai estate of last Hawaii territorial chief justice listed for $18.5M

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
An oceanfront vacation home on the South Shore of Kauai that once was the home of the last territorial chief justice of Hawaii and has been owned by the same family for more than 60 years recently went on the market for $18.5 million. Ka Lae Kiki, which is located on a rocky point along Lawai Road in Poipu, across from Kukuiula, is listed with Hannah Sirois of Elite Pacific Properties. It was originally built by Philip LaVergne Rice, who was chief justice of the Territory of Hawaii from 1956, until…
