Australian share market plunges amid oil price war and coronavirus fears

SBS Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Australian share market has dropped 3.59 per cent after global markets were smashed overnight.
News video: European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunge into bear market territory 01:58

 European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears [Video]Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears

Saudi Arabia's shock decision to increase oil output after OPEC talks failed rattled markets reeling from virus effect.

Financial Focus with Steve Budin for March 9, 2020 [Video]Financial Focus with Steve Budin for March 9, 2020

Steve Budin discusses the stock market drop and how coronavirus and the oil price war is behind it.

‘Black Monday’ for traders as FTSE 100 collapses more than 8%

Billions was wiped off the UK’s leading share index as an all-out oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia sent stock markets across the world plunging.
Belfast Telegraph

Crashing oil prices spark 'Black Monday' meltdown on already struggling coronavirus-hit markets

The Australian share market is heading for more huge losses on Tuesday after global markets were smashed amid an oil price war.
SBS

