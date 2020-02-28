S.F. Travel issues new info on cancellations, from conventions to flights to cruises

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The San Francisco Travel Association added two more citywide conventions to the list of cancellations over the coronavirus on Monday. In addition to the American Educational Research Association event scheduled April 17-21, the association said the Endrocrine meeting scheduled March 28-31 has been shelved. The AERA event, which will be held online instead, was responsible for 30,875 hotel room nights. The Endocrine meeting was tied to 23,618 hotel nights. All told, 10 citywide conventions have…


