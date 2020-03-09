Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus impact

In the wake of one of history’s largest oil price declines in a single day, a Rystad Energy impact analysis shows that US drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs)...

Fin24.com | Monday’s market mayhem, from oil to credit - Charts An oil price war has broken out in the middle of a worsening global virus outbreak, and it has triggered asset moves around the world that in some cases have...

News24 11 hours ago



